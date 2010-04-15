Here's What I'm Going To Tell Congress

(The following testimony is being delivered to Congress)



The Federal Reserve has been working to ensure that our bank

supervision does not inadvertently impede sound lending and thus slow

the recovery. Achieving the appropriate balance between necessary

prudence and the need to continue making sound loans to creditworthy

borrowers is in the interest of banks, borrowers, and the economy as a

whole. Toward this end, in cooperation with the other banking

regulators, we have issued policy statements to bankers and examiners

emphasising the importance of lending to creditworthy customers, working

with troubled borrowers to restructure loans, managing commercial real

estate exposures appropriately, and taking a careful but balanced

approach to small business lending.

We have accompanied our guidance with training programs for both

Federal Reserve and state examiners, and with outreach to bankers

throughout the industry. For example, we just completed a training

initiative that reached about 1,000 examiners. We are also conducting a

series of meetings across the country with private- and public-sector

partners to gather information about the credit needs of small

businesses and how those needs can best be met.

We have also stepped up our information gathering, so that we can

better understand factors that may be inhibiting bank lending. These

efforts include a survey by examiners of banks’ practices in working out

loans, the results of which will serve as a baseline against which we

will assess the effectiveness of our supervisory guidance. We are also

obtaining additional information on small business credit conditions.

For example, we assisted the National Federation of Independent Business

in developing a survey to assess barriers to credit access by small

businesses. And we are using our own Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

on Bank Lending Practices to monitor changes in bank lending to small

businesses.

Fiscal Policy

In addition to the near-term challenge of fostering improved

economic performance and stronger labour markets, we as a nation face the

difficult but essential task of achieving longer term sustainability of

the nation’s fiscal position. The federal budget deficit is on track

this year to be nearly as wide as the $1.4 trillion gap recorded in

fiscal year 2009. To an important extent, these extremely large deficits

are the result of the effects of the weak economy on revenues and

outlays, along with the necessary actions that were taken to counter the

recession and restore financial stability. But an important part of the

deficit appears to be structural; that is, it is expected to remain even

after economic and financial conditions have returned to normal.

In particular, the Administration and the Congressional Budget

Office (CBO) project that the deficit will recede somewhat over the next

two years as the temporary stimulus measures wind down and as economic

recovery leads to higher revenues. Thereafter, however, the annual

deficit is expected to remain high through 2020, in the neighbourhood of

4 to 5 per cent of GDP.

Deficits at that level would lead the ratio of federal debt held by

the public to the GDP, already expected to be greater than 70 per cent at

the end of fiscal 2012, to rise considerably further. This baseline

projection assumes that most discretionary spending grows more slowly

than nominal GDP, that no expiring tax cuts are extended, and that

current provisions that provide most taxpayers relief from the

alternative minimum tax are not further extended.

Under an alternative scenario that drops those assumptions, the

deficit at the end of 2020 would be 9 per cent of GDP and the federal

debt would balloon to more than 100 per cent of GDP. Although sizable

deficits are unavoidable in the near term, maintaining the confidence of

the public and financial markets requires that policymakers move

decisively to set the federal budget on a trajectory toward sustainable

fiscal balance. A credible plan for fiscal sustainability could yield

substantial near-term benefits in terms of lower long-term interest

rates and increased consumer and business confidence. Timely attention

to these issues is important, not only for maintaining credibility, but

because budgetary changes are less likely to create hardship or

dislocations when the individuals affected are given adequate time to

plan and adjust. In other words, addressing the countrys fiscal

problems will require difficult choices, but postponing them will only

make them more difficult.

Thank you. I would be pleased to take your questions.

