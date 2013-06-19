Traders Are Passing Around This Ben Bernanke 'Lord's Prayer' Ahead Of The Fed Decision Today





Prayer for the day –

Our Ben,

Who art in heaven,

Hallowed Be-nanke,

Thy auctions come,

Thy Bill’s be done,

In Twos as they are in Sevens,

Give us this day our daily Fed,

And forgive us our Treasuries,

As we forgive those that default against us,

And lead us not into recession,

And deliver us from deflation,

For thine is the borrowing, the easing, and the printing,

For ever and ever.

Amen.

