Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke has joined PIMCO as a senior advisor.
In an announcement on Wednesday, PIMCO said that Bernanke, “will contribute economic expertise to [the] firm’s investment process” and will “engage with clients.”
This is the second advising job that Bernanke has taken in recent weeks, joining investment firm Citadel in a similar capacity earlier this month.
Bernanke has also been blogging over at the Brookings Institute and has a book slated for release in October.
