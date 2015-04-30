Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke has joined PIMCO as a senior advisor.

In an announcement on Wednesday, PIMCO said that Bernanke, “will contribute economic expertise to [the] firm’s investment process” and will “engage with clients.”

This is the second advising job that Bernanke has taken in recent weeks, joining investment firm Citadel in a similar capacity earlier this month.

Bernanke has also been blogging over at the Brookings Institute and has a book slated for release in October.

More to come …

