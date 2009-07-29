Ben Bernanke Got Poorer Last Year, Unless He Got Richer

Ben Bernanke’s investment performance disclosure forms are out, and apparently his net worth has fallen to somewhere between $850,000 and $1.9 million, from somewhere between $1.2 million and $2.5 million at the beginning of 2008.



Of course, this could also technically mean his net worth had actually risen, but the ranges the government uses for requiring him to diclose this stuff seem somewhat arbitrary.

For instance, we know the value of his Large Cap variable rate annunity fell to between $250,000 and $500,000 from between $500,000 and $1 million the year earlier. But we also know that he earned between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties from the sales of one of his books, up from between $50,000 and $100,000 the year before.

Hold on a minute, did we say arbitrary? No, it makes perfect sense: the more money you make in an area, the vaguer you get to be about it.

And they say the Fed needs to learn to be more transparent!

