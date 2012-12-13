Ben Bernanke Explains The Thinking Behind Today's Historic Fed Decision

Photo: Bloomberg TV

The Federal Reserve just unveiled historic policy measures as a result of its December policy meeting.The Fed announced QE4 as expected, but it surprised markets by adopting quantitative thresholds tying monetary policy to a 6.5 per cent unemployment rate target, as long as inflation stays below 2.5 per cent.



Adoption of quantitative thresholds was thought by many to be introduced sometime in 2013.

Below is a record of the press conference Bernanke delivered after the decision and the Q&A that followed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.