Ben Bernanke Explains The Thinking Behind Today's Historic Fed Decision

The Federal Reserve just unveiled historic policy measures as a result of its December policy meeting.The Fed announced QE4 as expected, but it surprised markets by adopting quantitative thresholds tying monetary policy to a 6.5 per cent unemployment rate target, as long as inflation stays below 2.5 per cent.
Adoption of quantitative thresholds was thought by many to be introduced sometime in 2013.
Below is a record of the press conference Bernanke delivered after the decision and the Q&A that followed.
