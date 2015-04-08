Ben Bernanke has a book coming out in October titled 'The Courage to Act'

Ben Bernanke, who served as chairman of the Federal Reserve during and after the 2008 financial crisis, is coming out with a book about his time as Fed chair.

The book will be called “The Courage to Act: A Memoir of a Crisis and its Aftermath.” Since leaving the Fed, Bernanke has been keeping a fairly low profile, but recently emerged as a prolific economics blogger at the Brookings Institute.

The book will be published by W.W. Norton and you can read more about it here.

Here’s the cover. Get excited.

