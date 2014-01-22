Jon Hilsenrath Thinks He Knows Where Ben Bernanke Is Heading Next

Ben Bernanke could land at The Brookings Institution after his term as Federal Reserve chairman, the Wall Street Journal’s Jon Hilsenrath ponders in a new report.

Worth noting: The common refrain about Hilsenrath is that he’s the best-connected journalist at the Fed (so much so that markets teeter on his every keystroke).

Hilsenrath’s evidence:

According to “people familiar with the discussion,” Brookings wants Bernanke and “has had talks with him about it.”

Bernanke spoke at Brookings last week.

His buddy Donald Kohn is a senior fellow there.

Brookings just launched the new Hutchins Center on monetary and fiscal policy.

Bernanke’s term doesn’t end until the end of the month, so don’t expect any big announcement until after Janet Yellen takes over.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.