Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke was on 'The Big Bang Theory' last night

Elena Holodny

Ben Bernanke is officially a TV cameo star.

The former Federal Reserve chair took a break from economics to make a a brief appearance in Thursday night’s episode of the CBS comedy show “The Big Bang Theory.”

David Wessel, Bernanke’s colleague at the Brookings Institution, confirmed this amazing TV appearance via Twitter on Thursday night.

Bernanke and his wife can be seen in the background, sitting in a booth behind some of the star characters.

Here are some screenshots where you can see the economist hanging out behind the gang, courtesy of Yahoo Finance editor Sam Ro:

Additionally, Teller of the magical comedy duo Penn & Teller tweeted a selfie with him and the Bernankes filming the episode a few weeks back.

NOW WATCH: Scientists figured out what diseases you’re more likely to get based on your birth month

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.