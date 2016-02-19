Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke was on 'The Big Bang Theory' last night

Ben Bernanke is officially a TV cameo star.

The former Federal Reserve chair took a break from economics to make a a brief appearance in Thursday night’s episode of the CBS comedy show “The Big Bang Theory.”

David Wessel, Bernanke’s colleague at the Brookings Institution, confirmed this amazing TV appearance via Twitter on Thursday night.

Bernanke and his wife can be seen in the background, sitting in a booth behind some of the star characters.

Here are some screenshots where you can see the economist hanging out behind the gang, courtesy of Yahoo Finance editor Sam Ro:

Additionally, Teller of the magical comedy duo Penn & Teller tweeted a selfie with him and the Bernankes filming the episode a few weeks back.

Dropped by at a taping of BIG BANG THEORY. Ben and Anna Bernanke are big fans. Look for them in a Tiki bar scene. pic.twitter.com/RfWNXgOK98

— Teller (@MrTeller) February 4, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.