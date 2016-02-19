Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke was on 'The Big Bang Theory' last night

Ben Bernanke is officially a TV cameo star.
The former Federal Reserve chair took a break from economics to make a a brief appearance in Thursday night’s episode of the CBS comedy show “The Big Bang Theory.”
David Wessel, Bernanke’s colleague at the Brookings Institution, confirmed this amazing TV appearance via Twitter on Thursday night.
Bernanke and his wife can be seen in the background, sitting in a booth behind some of the star characters.
Here are some screenshots where you can see the economist hanging out behind the gang, courtesy of Yahoo Finance editor Sam Ro:
.@benbernanke goes prime time https://t.co/t0AF9TEDgP pic.twitter.com/iMO5TLKDTu
— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) February 19, 2016
Yeah that’s definitely @benbernanke pic.twitter.com/hybqdsUWFs
— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) February 19, 2016
Additionally, Teller of the magical comedy duo Penn & Teller tweeted a selfie with him and the Bernankes filming the episode a few weeks back.
Dropped by at a taping of BIG BANG THEORY. Ben and Anna Bernanke are big fans. Look for them in a Tiki bar scene. pic.twitter.com/RfWNXgOK98
— Teller (@MrTeller) February 4, 2016
