The Sonoma Wine Merchant Who Got Dumped On "The Bachelorette" Is Taking Revenge With A Big Star

Ben Flajnik, the Sonoma winemaker whose proposal was unceremoniously rejected on the “Bachelorette” season finale, is definitely having the last laugh.



Or rather, he’s sharing the last laugh with his 15-year-old self.

Flajnik was spotted on a date with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt in San Francisco over the weekend.

ABC has been mum on the next subject of their wildly popular dating franchise — we keep predicting that they’ll double down on “The Bachelorette” with Emily Maynard — and we doubt that Flajnik would have any interest if things with Hewitt go smoothly.

Here, again, is Ashley Hebert rejecting Flajnik on the show’s season finale.

