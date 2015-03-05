Ben & Jerry's might start selling weed-infused ice cream

Someday, Ben & Jerry’s could come in a new flavour: cannabis.

Founds Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield told HuffPost Live host Alyona Minkovski that they were open to making marijuana-infused ice cream.

“Combine your pleasures,” Cohen told Minkovski in a recent interview.

Marijuana is legal for medicinal and recreational use in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. Many other states have approved the herb for medical purposes.

Ben & Jerry’s is known for being socially progressive.

The brand has long supported marriage equality and offers good benefits to workers.

The company has also phased out GMOs in its ingredients.

As more states legalise marijuana, other big consumer companies are looking to capitalise on the trend.

Skinnygirl alcohol founder Bethenny Frankel is reportedly working on weed that won’t give you the munchies.

The Real Housewife of New York plans on launching “her own line of ‘Skinnygirl marijuana’ in Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, where recreational cannabis is legal,” Us Weekly reports.

