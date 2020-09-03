Ben & Jerry's is launching a podcast about white supremacy in America, after calling for civil rights reforms earlier this summer

Eric Kayne/ AP Images for Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, unveil their newest flavour, Justice ReMix’d on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Washington. This flavour launch is part of Ben & Jerry’s multi-year campaign for criminal justice reform, in partnership with Advancement Project National Office. The two organisations have worked together in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail, and in Miami to slow the school-to-prison pipeline.

After a summer of civil rights being on the forefront of the minds of many Americans, Ben & Jerry’s is working on something new that will further examine the roots of racial discrimination in the US – and its modern-day impact.

On Tuesday, the ice cream giant announced it will be launching a podcast about white supremacy in America, called “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” as part of The Who We Are Project, in collaboration with Vox Media.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, America faces a racial reckoning – one that requires an honest look at the American history that has allowed and encouraged white supremacy to thrive for the last 400 years,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The podcast is based off ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson’s presentation, which shares the same title as the upcoming podcast. Robinson, whose work is also being made into a documentary scheduled to be released this year, is also the director of the ACLU Trone Centre for Justice and Equality.

The podcast, hosted by author and podcaster Carvell Wallace, will examine how “legal discrimination and state-sanctioned brutality continued long after slavery ended, profoundly limiting Black Americans’ ability to gain access to jobs, housing, education, and health care; or to create and accumulate wealth,” according to the announcement.

The 30-minute episodes will be released in six parts, with the first episode debuting on September 15. Every episode will also include a concrete action listeners can participate in to effect change.

This isn’t Ben & Jerry’s first foray into civil rights. Earlier this summer, the company made a public statement denouncing the actions that led to the police killing of George Floyd, including calling on US lawmakers to pass H.R. 40, which would create the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans and examine the effects of slavery from 1619 until present day.

The company also released a “Justice ReMix’d” flavour in 2019, to highlight structural racism and issues within the criminal justice system.

