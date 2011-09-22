Conservative mums Are Now Calling For A Boycott Of Ben & Jerry's "Schweddy Balls" flavour

Not everyone’s a fan of Ben & Jerry’s new “Schweddy Balls” — the Saturday Night Live-inspired flavour it rolled out a few weeks ago.



Conservative group One Million mums — a project of the American Family Association — issued a release on its website calling for a boycott of the ice cream (via Bites).

Here’s what it says:

“Ben & Jerry’s announced their newest ice cream flavour which sounds anything but appealing. Schweddy Balls is the best they could come up with. The vulgar new flavour has turned something as innocent as ice cream into something repulsive. Not exactly what you want a child asking for at the supermarket.”

That’s not all they disapprove of. The release also reminds readers about a promotional flavour from last year, Hubby Hubby (a play on its Chubby Hubby flavour) and calls it out as being offensive for celebrating gay marriage.

Now, Ben & Jerry’s has the next move. The right decision is pretty clear when there’s near universal outrage over a product or advertisement — you pull it and apologise.

But this criticism is coming from just a segment of the population, making it more complicated. And remember, Ben & Jerry’s is a subsidiary of consumer products titan Unilever, so it has a shorter leash than it would if it was private.

Take the situation that Whole Foods had to deal with in August, when right-wing bloggers protested its Ramadan promotion. The grocery chain decided it wasn’t worth the hassle, and quickly pulled it, which then irked folks that were supporting the promotion.

Ben & Jerry’s has a similar decision to make. If it pulls its “Schweddy Balls” flavour from the shelves to appease a tiny segment of consumers, will that anger everybody else?

What do you think Ben & Jerry’s should do? Take action, or ignore it?

