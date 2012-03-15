Ben & Jerry's Renames This Ice Cream flavour To Battle Catholic Church

Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

In opposition to the English Catholic Church’s campaign to stop the government’s plan to legalise gay marriage in the U.K., Ben & Jerry’s has supported the gay rights movement by changing an ice cream flavour to “Apple-y Ever After.”The ice cream formerly known as “Oh My! Apple Pie” comes in a box decorated with a gay male couple standing on top of a rainbow decorated wedding cake.



Ben & Jerry’s has a history of advocacy via ice cream. According to its press release:

Social justice is at the core of our values. Since our humble beginning 34 years ago, Ben & Jerry’s has been an advocate for equal rights. (Did you know we were one of the first companies in the US back in 1993 that widened our health & employment benefits umbrella to recognise unmarried domestic partners regardless of their sexual orientation?)

In 2009 we renamed our legendary flavour Chubby Hubby to ‘Hubby Hubby’ to celebrate gay marriage legalisation in our home state of Vermont, in the US. This March as the UK government debates whether to legalise same sex marriage, we’ve partnered with gay rights organisation, Stonewall, to raise awareness about the importance of marriage equality by renaming our Apple Pie flavour, Apple-y Ever After!

If you think that Civil Partnership is the same as marriage, think again! Show your support and help convince members of parliament that it’s time to say ‘I do’ to same sex marriage!

You can help support this campaign by “marrying” someone of the same sex through our Facebook App or by writing to your MP using this template. (Because everyone is equal and deserves to live Apple-y Ever After!)

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, a recent Catholic convert, has said that he “strongly supports” the plans to legalise gay marriage.

