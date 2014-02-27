Ben & Jerry's Just Solved The Most Annoying Thing About Eating Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream packaging ensures that you get a perfect scoop every time.

The brand’s new Core flavours feature toppings in the center of the pint so eaters won’t have to dig around for fudge, caramel, or fruit flavours, reports The Huffington Post.

Some pints also feature two flavours of ice cream. For example, “Hazed and Confused” features vanilla and hazelnut ice creams with a Nutella-style filling.

“Raspberry Jam” is a chocolate and raspberry concoction.

“Salted Caramel” also looks delicious.

It’s not the first time the brand has tried the “core” model of ice cream packaging: It released a flavour called Karamel Sutra, with chocolate and vanilla ice cream surrounding a caramel core, in 2012. The new line is based on the success of that flavour, according to the company.

All of Ben & Jerry’s new core flavours will hit stores this month.

