Ben & Jerry's Released An 'Anchorman'-themed Ice Cream Flavour Called 'Scotchy Scotch Scotch'

YouTube/Buzz60 Ben & Jerry’s latest ice cream flavour pays tribute to Rob Burgundy’s famous quote.

Will Ferrell’s been showing up in Durango car commercials to promote his “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and now his Ron Burgundy character has an ice cream flavour.

Ben & Jerry’s released a limited edition butterscotch ice cream with butterscotch swirl, appropriately named “Scotchy Scotch Scotch” — an ode to one of Burgundy’s famous quotes.

As the Ben & Jerry’s website says, “We don’t know how to put this but this flavour is kind of a big deal.”

Ben & Jerry’s regularly toasts pop culture icons with their flavours, including Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon, Stephen Colbert’s AmeriCone Dream, Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Snack.

“Scotchy Scotch Scotch” is now available in select Ben & Jerry’s stores, and will hit grocery store freezers in a few weeks.

