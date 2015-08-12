Tom Brady's jet is now tied to the nanny scandal that's rocking Hollywood's most beloved couple

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, are getting divorced after ten years of marriage. The root of their issues seems to be the couple’s 28-year-old former nanny, Christine Ouzounian, who allegedly had an affair with Affleck.

Affleck has denied any romantic relationship with Ouzounian and stated that he was merely friendly with her. On Tuesday, New York Post obtained a photo of Ouzounian that suggests Affleck at the very least pampered her.

In the photo, Ouzounian is on Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady’s private jet and wearing a bunch of his Super Bowl rings. The Post claims Ouzounian was invited to fly on Brady’s jet by her then-employer, Affleck, and it also suggests Affleck’s wife didn’t know about the trip or invitation that was extended to Ouzounian. The trio reportedly were headed to Vegas for a poker tournament. When Garner found out, The Post says she “flipped out” and the couple split just a few days after the photo was taken.

Here’s the controversial nanny photo on NY Post:

NOW WATCH: Kanye West explains how marriage has helped him become a better man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.