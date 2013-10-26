Ben Affleck: 'I Was Reluctant' About Playing Batman

Ben Affleck admits he was a little wary of signing on to play Batman in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel.

Affleck opened up while speaking to pop culture site 411mania about playing the Caped Crusader.

The “Argo” actor says he wasn’t originally sold he was the man for the job, but director Zack Snyder helped change his mind.

“Initially I was reluctant as I felt I didn’t fit the traditional mould,” said Affleck. “But once Zack showed me the concept, and that it would be both different from the great movies that Chris and Christian made but still in keeping with tradition I was excited.”

Who could blame him?

After Affleck was announced to be the new Batman in August — Batfleck if you will — the Internet’s response was largely negative with many rallying behind multiple petitions to oust the actor from the role.

Still, Affleck’s not letting any of that get to him. He knows Batman is a beloved superhero.

“Doing something different and new is always tricky and part of the thrill and the risk is that initially it confounds expectations,” added Affleck. “The truth is, it’s the movie and the execution of it is what all the actors depend on and I believe in Zack’s vision.”

Affleck has some incredibly large expectations — and shoes — to fill after Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Combined, all three films have amassed more than $US2 billion at theatres.

The “Man of Steel” sequel, currently being called the “Batman vs. Superman” movie, comes to theatres July 17, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.