Warner Bros. Warned Ben Affleck He May Receive Backlash Over Batman Casting

When Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, it was no secret the Twitterverse wasn’t happy with the news.

However, Affleck wasn’t surprised by all the negative feedback. He expected it.

While on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week, Affleck explained that Warner Bros. warned him the casting news may not go over well with fanboys. To prep him, they showed him reactions previous cast members received and told him not to go on the Internet for a few days.

Affleck shrugged it off, saying he wasn’t too worried.

“I’m a big boy,” says Affleck.”If I can handle an Emmy snub, I can handle anything.”

Of course, the actor didn’t listen and when he saw the first feedback, he didn’t like what he saw.

Watch the interview below.

Affleck begins talking about Batman after the 1:45 mark.

