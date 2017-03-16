Ben Affleck opens up about being treated for 'alcohol addiction'

Though Ben Affleck has never been busier in Hollywood, it turns out he’s been going through recovery for alcoholism.

The actor posted a note on his Facebook saying that he has “completed treatment for alcohol addiction.” He added that it’s “something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

Affleck, who was at the recent 2017 Oscars, starred in three movies last year: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Accountant,” and “Live by Night,” the last of which he also wrote and directed. He’s also taken a hands-on role in his upcoming “The Batman” movie, cowriting the screenplay.

ET reported that Affleck attended the Academy Awards this year with a sober coach.

He showed a rare personal side in his Facebook note, referencing his family and help from his wife Jennifer Garner. The two separated in 2015.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Read Ben Affleck’s full Facebook note below:





