Ben Affleck in a standalone 'Batman' movie is on the fast-track

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck playing Bruce Wayne in the ‘Batman v Superman’ teaser.

As Comic-Con is in full effect out in San Diego, DC Comics and Warner Brothers found it the perfect time to double-down on their newest Dark Knight by announcing that Ben Affleck will star and direct a standalone “Batman.”

According to Deadline, Affleck will be teaming with DC Comics’ chief creative office Geoff Johns to co-write the project. Johns has penned book series for “Batman,” “Green Lantern,” “Justice League,” “Superman,” among others.

Though the Deadline story indicates that Affleck and Johns plan to have the script done by the end of the summer, it may be a while before we see a solo Affleck as Batman.

He’s currently prepping his latest directing effect, “Live by Night.” A story set in the Prohibition-era focused on the early days of organised crime. It begins filming in the winter. Then following his appearance as the Caped Crusader in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (out next year), he will play the character again in Zack Snyder‘s “Justice League” movie (out in 2017).

So though it’s on the fast-track, we probably won’t see it until 2018, at the earliest.

But it seems it has always been in the cards for Affleck to take Batman on his own at one point.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor put in a condition when he signed on to play Batman in 2013 that he would inevitably direct a standalone of the iconic comic book character.

