Ben Affleck Shaved Off His Lucky Beard Moments After 'Argo' Oscar Win

Photo: Getty

Just hours after getting emotional while accepting the award for Best Picture for his passion project “Argo,” director Ben Affleck shaved off his lucky beard.At the “Argo” after-party at Craig’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, Affleck was handed a pair of clippers by his wife, Jennifer Garner.



“He did it himself at the restaurant,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly, adding that his wife and George Clooney were egging him on as he shaved in a hallway.

“The whole family was tired of the beard!” adds the Us source. “Jen actually brought the clippers to the party.”

As for why Ben felt the beard was good luck, TMZ says “Ben had facial hair when he re-emerged as a major Hollywood player.”

“He did it to mark the end of a chapter,” adds an E! Online source. “It had that ceremonial quality to it.”

Now let’s remember a more clean-shaven Ben:

Photo: Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.