Ben Affleck Finally Admits 'Daredevil' Is His Biggest Career Mistake

Marvel Ben Affleck knows ‘Davedevil’ wasn’t great.

Ben Affleck spoke with

Playboy Magazinefor

the start of its 60th anniversary celebration and dished about past regrets and playing Batman and past regrets.

Clearly a lot of fans were upset when the “Argo” actor was announced to take over the Bat mantle from Christian Bale in the “Batman / Superman” movie because of his past performance in 2003’s “Daredevil.”

Well, Affleck hears you loud and clear. He finally admits he wasn’t happy with the Marvel movie either.

Movie and pop culture site Latino Review got their hands on an early copy of the lengthy interview before the magazine hit store shelves where Affleck describes how the superhero film was his biggest career mistake and how playing the Caped Crusader may be one way of making up for the movie.

“The only movie I actually regret is Daredevil. It just kills me. I love that story, that character, and the fact that it got f—– up the way it did stays with me. Maybe that’s part of the motivation to do Batman.”

And to all the Batfleck haters, Affleck defended himself in Batman’s shoes:

“If I thought the result would be another Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself. [laughs] Why would I make the movie if I didn’t think it was going to be good and that I can be good in it?”

The Batman / Superman movie comes to theatres July 17, 2015.

