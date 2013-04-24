Ben Affleck Will Live On $1.50 A Day

Ben Affleck will live on $1.50/day to bring awareness to global poverty.

Ben Affleck is putting his lavish Hollywood lifestyle on hold to live on just $1.50 a day.



The Oscar-winning actor/director is cutting his costs to bring awareness to global poverty.

On Wednesday, he tweeted to his over 555,000 followers: “1.4 billion people live on less than $1.50/day. I’m joining Live #BelowTheLine on behalf of @easterncongo. Will you? bit.ly/15MbxD4“

The “Live Below the Line” anti-poverty campaign challenges those who sign up to live on $1.50 a day for food and drink for five days.

The reason for the campaign? “To give a glimpse into the lives of 1.4 billion people who have no choice but to live below the line every day – and who have to make $1.50 cover a lot more than food.”

The figure is derived from the World Bank’s definition of extreme poverty, according to MarketWatch.

The “Live Below the Line” campaign runs from April 29 to May 3. Sophia Bush and Josh Groban are also reportedly taking part in the challenge.

Hugh Jackman stars in the below video encouraging people to join the campaign. “Live below the line so others can rise above it,” he urges. Watch below.

