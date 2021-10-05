Ben Affleck says reprising his Batman role in ‘The Flash’ was fun after a ‘difficult’ shoot on ‘Justice League’

Ben Affleck made three appearances as Batman before ‘The Flash.’ ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and ‘Justice League.’ Warner Bros. Pictures

Affleck told Variety playing Batman was “difficult” on “Justice League.”

The movie was known for its unprofessional behavior done by its reshoots director Joss Whedon.

Affleck said playing Batman on “The Flash” was “really fun,” however.

Ben Affleck’s time as Batman was filled with controversy and birthed movies that were box office duds. Despite all that, the actor said his most recent time putting on the mask was actually enjoyable.

“It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck told Variety about playing the Dark Knight in the upcoming “The Flash” movie, which is likely the last time he’ll put on the tights. “This was really lovely. Really fun.”

The “difficult” he was referring to was likely the previous time he played the role – for 2017’s “Justice League.”

Along with it being a critical and box office bust, since the movie came there have been allegations about the unprofessional behavior by Joss Whedon, who took over the movie after its original director, Zack Snyder, exited due to the death of his daughter by suicide.

In July of 2020, actor Ray Fisher – who plays Cyborg in the film – accused Whedon of bad behavior on set.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher tweeted.

‘Justice League.’ Warner Bros.

That was followed by Fisher’s costars on the movie, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, speaking out about Whedon’s behavior.And Snyder’s wife, Deborah Snyder, who is also a “Justice League” producer, told Insider leading up to the “Snyder Cut” release of “Justice League” on HBO Max that she reported to the studio an inappropriate incident involving Whedon.

While at a screening for his upcoming film “The Tender Bar, “Affleck added he “had a great time” filming the DC Comics movie, but admitted he might’ve said too much.

“I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued,” he quipped to Variety.

In “The Flash,” which opens in November 2022, different versions of Batman, including the first actor to play the iconic comic character on the big screen, Michael Keaton, team up with Ezra Miller’s The Flash.