Ben Affleck Just Joined Facebook

Ben Affleck wants to be your friend.



Your Facebook friend, that is.

The Oscar-winning actor just joined the social media network and is showing off all of his professional and philanthropic work. He already has 19,676 subscribers and counting every time we refreshed our page.

The only side of his life Affleck is keeping off The Book? His family. The timeline profile that dates back to his 1972 birth in Boston doesn’t have a single photo of his wife, Jennifer Garner, or his two young daughters.

But he did “like” a People Magazine article titled, “Ben Affleck: How My Kids Inspire Me.”

Affleck also recently subscribed to updates from Mashable CEO Pete Cashmore and “likes” the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and numerous charity organisations, including his own, The Eastern Congo Initiative.

Just twelve hours ago, Affleck changed his status to say, “Looking forward to bringing some awareness to what’s happening in the Congo today, and sharing stories of the extraordinary people I’ve met along the way.”

The update has 268 “likes” so far.

