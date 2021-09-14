Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a masked PDA moment at the Met Gala

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their Met Gala debut as a couple in New York City on Monday.

They shared a masked PDA moment at the event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Affleck and Lopez made their red carpet debut as a rekindled couple at Venice Film Festival.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared an intimate moment of PDA while kissing with their masks on at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The pair both walked the red carpet alone at Monday’s renowned fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, according to Page Six. They were seen together later in the evening and shared a kiss while both wearing masks to comply with the event’s COVID-19 attendance requirements.

A spokesperson for The Met previously confirmed to People that “all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking.”

Affleck, 49, wore a simple tuxedo, and Lopez, 52, sported a textured brown Ralph Lauren dress with a deep V neckline and high slit. She paired this with a matching mask and a black cowgirl hat.

Lopez has attended the Met Gala almost every year since 2004, the year she and Affleck split up after dating since 2002. At the time, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana black lace corset dress and red lipstick for the “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” exhibit.

It was confirmed on July 24 that the couple had rekindled their romance, which left fans nostalgic for the so-called “Bennifer” engagement of 2002. The couple announced in September 2003 that they had postponed their wedding as a result of “excessive media attention” surrounding the event, before officially confirming their split in January 2004.

After a period of media speculation, Affleck and Lopez revealed that they were back together with an Instagram photo of them kissing on a yacht on Lopez’s birthday in July 2021. The photo shared by Lopez was captioned “52 … what it do …” referencing her age.

This was the couple’s first joint attendance at a Met Gala and their second high-profile appearance this month. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Affleck’s film “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival on September 10.