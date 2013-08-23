Ben Affleck is the new Batman.
Variety’s Justin Kroll broke the news.
Affleck will play Batman in a movie featuring Batman and Superman. It’ll be a sequel to this summer’s Superman movie, “Man of Steel.”
The movie is due out in July 2015.
“Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder announced there would be a Batman/Superman movie at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
This isn’t Affleck’s first superhero role. In 2003, he played Daredevil, a movie that isn’t remembered particularly fondly.
Here’s what Affleck looked like in that costume:
Here’s a trailer for that movie:
Affleck replaces Christian Bale.
Hopefully, Affleck won’t be as bad of a Batman as George Clooney was.
Here’s a picture of George Clooney as Batman. Apparently he keeps a similar picture framed in his office, as a warning not to do movies just for the money.
