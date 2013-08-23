Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images Ben Affleck will fill the shoes of the Caped Crusader in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel.

Ben Affleck is the new Batman.

Variety’s Justin Kroll broke the news.

Affleck will play Batman in a movie featuring Batman and Superman. It’ll be a sequel to this summer’s Superman movie, “Man of Steel.”

The movie is due out in July 2015.

“Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder announced there would be a Batman/Superman movie at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

This isn’t Affleck’s first superhero role. In 2003, he played Daredevil, a movie that isn’t remembered particularly fondly.

Here’s what Affleck looked like in that costume:

Here’s a trailer for that movie:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Affleck replaces Christian Bale.

Hopefully, Affleck won’t be as bad of a Batman as George Clooney was.

Here’s a picture of George Clooney as Batman. Apparently he keeps a similar picture framed in his office, as a warning not to do movies just for the money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.