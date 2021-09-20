Ben Affleck says he’s ‘in awe’ of Jennifer Lopez’s ‘effect on the world’ as a woman of color

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of ‘The Last Duel.’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Ben Affleck said he’s “in awe” of Jennifer Lopez “effect on the world” in an interview with Adweek.

The pair have been dating since April after rekindling their romance from the early 2000s.

Affleck added that, as a woman of color, Lopez makes many “feel they have a seat at the table” in America.

Affleck and Lopez had originally started dating in 2002 but broke off their engagement in 2004 and ended their relationship. The pair, commonly known as “Bennifer,” reunited in April this year after Lopez separated from her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

In an interview with Adweek about Lopez’s influence after the actress was named Adweek’s 2021 Brand Visionary, Affleck said: “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.”

“I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is,” The 49-year-old actor continued. “At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attends the The 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Despite rekindling their romance in April, Affleck and Lopez were not very public about the relationship until this month where they attended both the Venice Film Festival and the Met Gala together. Last week, Lopez shared a video of her time in Venice on Instagram and shared a lot of praise for Affleck’s new movie “The Last Duel” for which she attended the premiere at Venice.

“I had such a beautiful time!! And I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!!” the 52-year-old actress wrote. “It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!”