Ben Affleck went on an epic Deflategate rant during the debut of Bill Simmons' new HBO show

HBO Ben Affleck and Bill Simmons on the set of ‘Any Given Wednesday’

Bill Simmons’ new HBO show “Any Given Wednesday” got off to a raucous and entertaining start, unless you are one of the people who is just sick and tired of the Deflategate scandal.

Simmons’ second guest on the debut episode was fellow Bostonian Ben Affleck and it didn’t take long for nouveau Batman to morph into “Good Will Hunting’s” Chuckie Sullivan when Simmons baited him with every Bostonian’s favourite subject, Deflategate and the NFL’s alleged conspiracy to ruin the reputation of one of their greatest assets, Tom Brady.

Among the highlights:

“Deflategate is the ultimate bulls*** f***ing outrage of sports ever. It’s so f***ing stupid.” “What they did was suspend Tom Brady for four [games] for not giving them his f***ing cell phone, and for having a friend who called himself ‘The Deflator.’ If I got in trouble for all the things my friends called themselves, I would be finished!” “I would never give an organisation as leak-prone as the NFL, my f***ing cell phone, so you can just look through my emails and listen to my voicemails? … So the first thing they are going to do is leak this s***.” “It’s a f***ing ridiculous smear campaign.” “We haven’t done anything to address this crisis in domestic violence in the NFL, but the f***ing football better not be 8% lighter, and if we find out it is, you’re gone for four games!”

Here is the entire segment. [WARNING: We lost count of the number of F-bombs dropped by Affleck. He’s fired up, oh man, is he fired up.]





