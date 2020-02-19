Ben Affleck said his divorce from Jennifer Garner was 'the biggest regret of my life'

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2015.

Ben Affleck told The New York Times that the biggest regret of his life was his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Affleck told The Times that his alcoholism had an adverse effect on his marriage and said that when cracks in the marriage began to appear, he only increased his alcohol consumption.

Affleck and Garner were married for 14 years before finalising their divorce in 2018.

Affleck said that while he had made mistakes and done things he regretted, “you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ben Affleck said his divorce from Jennifer Garner was his biggest regret.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told The Times. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and married a year later, in 2005, only for the couple to announce their separation in 2015. The divorce was finalised three years later, in 2018, the couple’s official end after 14 years of marriage.

Affleck said that while it was not healthy for him to obsess over his failures or relapses and beat himself up, he had “certainly made mistakes.”

“I have certainly done things that I regret,” he said. “But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Affleck, who has long battled alcoholism, had a relapse last year when he was pictured inebriated in West Hollywood, California, after a publicly disclosed year of sobriety. Affleck acknowledged his addiction had an adverse effect on his marriage to Garner and said he only drank more when the cracks in his marriage began to show.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time,” Affleck said. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

Affleck said he was a person “with compulsive behaviour” and believed he had a “kind of basic discomfort all the time” that he was consistently trying to get rid of, which is why he turned to alcohol.

“You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse,” Affleck said.

“Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.