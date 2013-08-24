12 Ben Affleck 'Daredevil' Gifs That Show Batfleck's Superhero Acting Credentials

Chris C Anderson

By now we’re all aware Ben Affleck is the new Batman in the upcoming “Batman Vs. Superman,” but how well do we all remember Ben Affleck in “Daredevil,” the 2003 superhero movie that launched Affleck’s acting… no, that’s wrong. The movie that vaulted Affleck into the directing… no, no, that’s not correct either.

OK, lets face it, Daredevil was a bad movie that didn’t really do anything for him. Affleck’s performance as the streaking red blind man lands somewhere between “Gigli” and “The Third Wheel.”

But we’re talking about Batfleck as a superhero here. As a quick and easy refresher, we’ve created 12 gifs that show Affleck in pure, unadulterated superhero-y form searching for justice, blind justice.

Enjoy.

Time to suit up as the double D.

DareDevil Ben Affleck20th Century Fox

It’s Colin Farrell! Quick! Duck!

Ben Affleck Daredevil20th Century Fox

Now dive! DIVE you red devil!

Ben Affleck DareDevil Dive20th Century Fox

Now in slow motion for emotional impact.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Now brood a bit. All superheros must brood.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Surprise attack Affleck!

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Every superhero has a moment of vulnerability.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

But they never lose their mask… You’re doing it wrong Ben!

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Down but not out. Fight! Sliding kick to both knees.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Victory. Like a kiss from a rose.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Superheros must perform in their normal identity as well.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Sexy time.

Ben Affleck DareDevil20th Century Fox

Ladies, gentleman, Batfans, there’s your new Batman.

