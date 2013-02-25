Ben Affleck Cried During His 'Argo' Acceptance Speech

Photo: Getty

Ben Affleck may have been snubbed for a Best Director nod at this year’s Oscars, but his passion project “Argo” took home Best Picture during Sunday night’s show.But instead of using his podium time to hold a grudge against the academy, Affleck gave a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his wife, children and reminisced about his first Oscar win for “Good Will Hunting” when he was “just a kid.”



When thanking his wife, actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck said, “It’s work, it’s the best kind of work…and there’s no one else I’d rather work with.”

The choked up director/actor/producer then thanked his three young children and quickly walked off-stage before the tears started to run. Watch below at 5:05.

