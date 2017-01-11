Ben Affleck gets back at his brother Casey for not thanking him during his Golden Globes win

Among all the people Casey Affleck mentioned during his acceptance speech for best actor at the Golden Globes Sunday night, including Jeff Bezos and Denzel Washington, one name was conspicuously absent.

Affleck failed to thank his older brother Ben, who had a good time being mad about it (even if he seemed to be pretending) on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

“That’s not the kind of thing I would do,” Ben Affleck said.

In fact, Kimmel pulled up the tape of when the older Affleck did thank Casey during his Oscar win for “Good Will Hunting.”

Ben got a chance to rib Casey, including revealing that Casey once thought “Back to the Future” was based on a true story.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

