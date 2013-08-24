People Are Hardcore Petitioning Ben Affleck As The New Batman

www.amazon.com Many are not happy that Christian Bale will not be returning as the Dark Knight.

Some people

aren’t happy with the casting of Ben Affleck as Batmanand they want everyone to know.

Since Warner Bros. released the news, multiple petitions have sprung up online asking for Affleck to be ousted as the new Caped Crusader.

The most popular appears to be one on Change.org simply asking Warner Bros. the studio to “remove Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the Superman/Batman movie.”

The petition has reached 9,000.

The best petition we’ve seen — which has since been removed — was one on WhiteHouse.gov asking for Obama to make it illegal for anyone besides Christian Bale to portray Batman for the next 200 years.

Most people holding a grudge are recalling Ben Affleck’s last stint as blind superhero Daredevil.

Before we pile on, let’s remember Affleck has done more since “Gigli” and “Daredevil.”

Some of his more recent successes:

