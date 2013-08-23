The Internet Exploded After Learning Ben Affleck Is Playing The Next Batman

Kirsten Acuna
Ben affleck batmanGetty Images / Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck will play the next Batman.
Let that sink in.

Warner Bros. announced that Affleck will take over the role of Gotham’s white knight in the “Man of Steel” sequel.

Director Zack Snyder said the following about Affleck in the press release:

“Ben provides an interesting counter-balance to Henry’s Superman. He has the acting chops to create a layered portrayal of a man who is older and wiser than Clark Kent and bears the scars of a seasoned crime fighter, but retain the charm that the world sees in billionaire Bruce Wayne. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Naturally, the Internet is bursting at the seams at the news — #Batfleck was a trending topic last night.

Any comic book fan is most likely raising their eyebrows at the selection choice. After all, Affleck starred in 2003’s lackluster “Daredevil” adaptation that earned $US179 million for Fox but was a ratings flop.

Here’s what the reactions have been since news broke:

A lot of people weren’t happy.

There are a lot of jokes about how Matt Damon should play his sidekick …

… and others about Aquaman. (For any comic fan, Aquaman has become the butt of all jokes in the DC universe.)

At least Batman will have a Boston accent now, right?

Some are willing to give the actor a chance.

Forbes’ contributor and Batfan Mark Hughes makes the case for Ben Affleck.

And then there were celebrity reactions:

Simpsons’ writer Tim Long had a great response.

And naturally there’s already a Ben Affleck Batman Twitter account.

Batman ben affleck@AffleckBatman / Twitter


