The Internet Exploded After Learning Ben Affleck Is Playing The Next Batman

Ben Affleck will play the next Batman.

Let that sink in.

Warner Bros. announced that Affleck will take over the role of Gotham’s white knight in the “Man of Steel” sequel.

Director Zack Snyder said the following about Affleck in the press release:

“Ben provides an interesting counter-balance to Henry’s Superman. He has the acting chops to create a layered portrayal of a man who is older and wiser than Clark Kent and bears the scars of a seasoned crime fighter, but retain the charm that the world sees in billionaire Bruce Wayne. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Naturally, the Internet is bursting at the seams at the news — #Batfleck was a trending topic last night.

Any comic book fan is most likely raising their eyebrows at the selection choice. After all, Affleck starred in 2003’s lackluster “Daredevil” adaptation that earned $US179 million for Fox but was a ratings flop.

Here’s what the reactions have been since news broke:

A lot of people weren’t happy.

Ben Affleck officially cast as Batman in the Man of Steel sequel. For the first time in history, I kind of want Superman to win.

— The Batman (@TheBatman) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck as Batman? Were the people casting this movie confunded?

— The Dark Lord (@Lord_Voldemort7) August 23, 2013

I hope Ben Affleck is as good at playing Batman as he was at playing Superman in Hollywoodland.

— Eric Vilas-Boas (@VilBo) August 23, 2013

Wait guys I got a good one: Ben Affleck as Batman?? Looks like someone lost a DARE with the DEVIL !! Hahahaha *highfivestheworld*

— Veronica (@MyPolishFace) August 23, 2013

I feel like Ben Affleck as Batman is bring us closer together. Now it’s time to grab our torches and pitchforks.

— Pointless Levi (@IAmPointlessMan) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck as Batman!? Seriously, didn’t the casting ppl watch him as Daredevil? #theregoesthatfranchise

— Inci Askin (@theincinator) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck as #Batman?! That’s as bad as casting John Wayne to play Genghis Khan or Jar Jar Binks to play himself.

— John Coon (@johncoonsports) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck = Batman, Matt Damon = Robin, Jennifer Garner = Catwoman, Kevin Smith = Commissioner Gordon, Gotham City = Boston

— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) August 23, 2013

There are a lot of jokes about how Matt Damon should play his sidekick …

Ben Affleck as Batman. Does that mean Matt Damon will play Robin? #ThingsToPonderAtNight pic.twitter.com/CjNnTqnRwq

— Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) August 23, 2013

Too soon to get Matt Damon to play Robin?! http://t.co/Gd65S55LF9

— Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) August 23, 2013

I’m only accepting Ben Affleck as Batman if Matt Damon is cast as Robin.

— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) August 23, 2013

… and others about Aquaman. (For any comic fan, Aquaman has become the butt of all jokes in the DC universe.)

So Ben Affleck is the new Batman? Translation: The world just may be a bit more open to an Aquaman movie after all.

— David Skidmore (@sycamoreskid) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck as Batman is the Aquaman of casting.

— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 23, 2013

At least Batman will have a Boston accent now, right?

Affleck should only use the Boston accent when he’s wearing the batsuit. #batman http://t.co/as5tx6JFF8

— Dave (@Hi__Dave) August 23, 2013

#Batman is no longer from Gotham. He’s from Boston.

— Adam Harding (@AdamHardingNews) August 23, 2013

Some are willing to give the actor a chance.

*Batman voice* *Argo beard*

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 23, 2013

Affleck as #Batman, eh? Lets see where Snyder goes with this, hes good at what he does.(Could be worse, remember Clooney? Yeah me neither..)

— Supreme (@SupremeDDT) August 23, 2013

I am sincerely excited and positive about the prospect of a Ben Affleck Batman, and I have no jokes on the subject.

— Andrew Williams (@DrewWilliams9) August 23, 2013

Forbes’ contributor and Batfan Mark Hughes makes the case for Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck is a tremendous talent. A great actor & amazing director, we’re lucky to have him as the new Batman. #Batman #BenAffleck

— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) August 23, 2013

Affleck has won TWO Oscars. It’s not some shocking position to say he’s got talent & that people need to quit acting like angry children.

— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) August 23, 2013

And then there were celebrity reactions:

Simpsons’ writer Tim Long had a great response.

ATTENTION: The “Ben Affleck As Batman” story was just a test of your emergency Twitter system. You all passed.

— Tim Long (@mrtimlong) August 23, 2013

Really looking forward to seeing Affleck bring the depth and gravitas to Batman that he brought to Daredevil and Gigli.

— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) August 23, 2013

Val Kilmer and I are going to make our own Batman and the hell with you all.

— Richard Rushfield (@richardrushfield) August 23, 2013

You read for a part, you feel good about it, you feel confident, then they cast Ben Affleck.

— Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) August 23, 2013

Holy shit… BEN AFFLECK IS THE NEW BATMAN!!! http://t.co/acivqxFl0U Do you know what this means? It means that I’ve seen Batman naked!!!

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 23, 2013

And naturally there’s already a Ben Affleck Batman Twitter account.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.