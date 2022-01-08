Ben Affleck said he had an ‘awful’ time shooting the ‘Justice League’ movie: ‘It just was the worst experience’

Ben Affleck as Batman. HBO Max

Ben Affleck said he had an “awful” time shooting the “Justice League” movie.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck said difficult experiences made it hard to work on the film.

Among them were his divorce and the death of director Zack Snyder’s daughter Autumn.

Actor Ben Affleck said he faced multiple hardships while filming the 2017 “Justice League” movie.

“It just was the worst experience,” he said in a Thursday interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this.”

In the article, Josh Rottenberg of the Los Angeles Times questioned Affleck about his high and low points as an actor. In response, Affleck said working on “Justice League” was particularly hard because of a series of difficult experiences that occurred around the time of production.

The movie’s former director Jack Snyder lost his daughter Autumn to suicide in the middle of film production, and he was shortly replaced by Joss Whedon.

“It was really “Justice League” that was the nadir for me,” Affleck told the Times. “That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy and the reshooting.”

“That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.'” Affleck continued in the Times interview. “It’s not even about, like, ‘Justice League’ was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

Affleck cited his time as the Batman as one of the low points, saying he realized that his career priorities had changed.

Affleck eventually stepped down from starring in and directing the upcoming Batman project. Director Matt Reeves took over and “Twilight” actor Robert Pattinson will play the superhero.

“Directing ‘Batman’ is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it,'” he told the Times.

“You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something,” he continued in his interview. “But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”

Representatives for Affleck did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.