Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Roasting Each Other So That You Donate $US10 To Their Charities

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon seriously roasted each other in a new video that premiered today and is already going viral — but it’s all for a good cause.

The BFFs have teamed up with fundraising site Omaze to benefit Affleck’s East Congo Initiative and Damon’s Water.org.

For just $US10, anyone can enter a contest that will make them eligible to win a trip to Los Angeles with a friend and a double date with Matt and Ben at a “very special” Hollywood event.

In the funny video promoting the contest, the duo behind “Good Will Hunting” totally slam each other, including “Gigli” digs.

But be warned, Affleck and Damon explain what going on a double date with them entails:

Affleck: “It will be like a best friend double date.” Damon: “Like us hanging out taking selfies, talking about how the Sox are going to do.” Affleck: “Or if you have more sophisticated interests we can talk about 19th century literature or politics in the Middle East … or we could talk about the movie ‘Argo,’ which won Best Picture.” Damon: “Or we could talk about ‘Good Will Hunting’ and who did the bulk of the writing.” Affleck: “Or you could learn about things that are actually true, like how incredibly short Matt Damon is.” Damon: “Or the fact that Ben Affleck’s left eye twitches every time you say the word ‘Gigli’ Affleck: “Can we cut for a second?”

Who wouldn’t want to hang out with these two? The contest ends February 18, you can enter her. Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Omaze is the same organisation that is also behind this Arnold Schwarzenegger viral video and who raised $US1.2 million for George Clooney’s charity in Sudan by taking the contest winner as his date to the “Monument’s Men” premiere last week.

The site raises funds by creating “dream experiences” for everyday people who, with a small donation, enter to win a contest in which they could win a meet-and-greet with George Lucas on Skywalker Ranch, hang with Justin Verlander at batting practice before a Tigers game, or spend a day with the cast of “Downton Abbey” on set in London, among many others.

You can enter multiple times and 80% of proceeds go to an identifiable charity featured on Omaze.

