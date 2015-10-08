Teen gets hired by his favourite app after imitating its customer service rep on Twitter

Beme Employees at Beme’s New York City office.

A 17-year-old in the U.K. made a bold move that ended up paying off with a job offer.

Conner McMahon was a big fan of Beme, the social app that lets you broadcast moments of your life by holding your phone to your chest.

He also admired its founder, vlogger Casey Neistat.

Conner saw that Beme was getting a lot of help requests on Twitter and thought its help team seemed over-burdened, he told The Wall Street Journal.

He knew the answers to some of the Beme fans’ questions. But instead of responding to them on his own Twitter account, he took a leap and posed as the app’s customer service team.

He created a Twitter account, @BemeHelp, and started fielding requests. He sent out his first tweet on July 25, saying, “Got a question to ask us? Ask away! Don’t be shy.” Judging by a screenshot WSJ nabbed before his account was deleted, he mainly just instructed people to email [email protected]

“I love to help people out, even if it’s just with the simplest things,” he told WSJ. “For example, helping someone out on Twitter with support issues some user(s) maybe having. If I know the answer, why not help out! It takes some weight off the shoulders of the team at Beme.”

This wasn’t the first time Beme had seen imposter accounts pop up on Twitter, founder Neistat told TI. He and his colleagues actually worked to have McMahon’s account removed from Twitter, he said, but then they started reading the tweets.

“At first glance this looked like just another annoying account misleading people,” he said. “But when we looked closer we realised it was something much better and [more] helpful.”

Beme still asked Conner to kill the account and he did, WSJ reports. But then, he emailed Beme and asked if he could keep helping out in an official capacity. Now, he’s squeezing in a couple of hours a week in between his school work in the U.K.

Beme Beme headquarters in New York City.

“Conner found a need and filled it,” Neistat told TI. “That shows ambition, and that’s exactly the type of person we want at Beme. Hard work should pay off.”

Beme is becoming known for welcoming outsiders into the company’s fold. For example, founder Casey Neistat shared with Tech Insider the story of a UPS man who became “Beme famous,” and the app also made headlines when one of its first users broadcast his wife going through childbirth.

Beme seems to be more open about what goes on behind-the-scenes than other social media companies have been — companies like Facebook and Snapchat are notoriously tight-lipped about their inner workings. Neistat said this is on purpose.

“Contracting Conner to help with Support is just another part of the very public narrative of this company,” he said.

NOW WATCH: How designers around the world photoshopped this model when they were told to make her beautiful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.