WATCH: Thousands Of Beluga Whales Converge In Giant 'Body Scrubbing' Session

Even huge white whales with bulbous heads want smooth skin.



The BBC filmed hundreds of Beluga whales scrubbing their bodies on the stony seabeds surrounding Somerset Island in the Canadian Arctic.

Scientists believe the fresh water softens the animals’ skin, the BBC reports, adding that its researchers saw big chunks of blubber that had been rubbed off by the stones.

The video also captured shots of baby Belugas riding up to the estuary on their mothers’ backs — something that hasn’t been filmed before.

See the whales scrubbing their bodies around the 2:00 mark

