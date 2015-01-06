This Smart Belt Will Loosen Itself If You Eat Too Much

RobynBeck/Getty Belty automatically adjusts itself as your waistline expands

A new smart belt buckle automatically loosens itself when you eat too much.

The buckle and corresponding belt, named Belty, either expands or contracts depending on how much food you’ve consumed and how much exercise you’ve done to compensate.

The belt buckle contains a small accelerometer and gyroscope in order to monitor movement. This allows Belty to determine whether you need to engage in more activity.

A corresponding iPhone app charts your waistline data throughout the day and sends push notifications with feedback and suggestions on how to maintain a trim waistline.

The belt was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show on Sunday, and a Belty representative told Mashable the price point is still in question, though they do view Belty as a “luxury product.

RobynBeck/Getty The belt is unisex.

So far the belt is available in one colour and style option only: steel grey with a bright blue trim.

The company has not announced when the product will be available for purchase.

