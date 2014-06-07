NYC Startup Thinks Belts Are The Next Big Thing In Menswear

Belts have just been taken up another notch.

New York City surgeon Andrew Heffernan and his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, think belts are the next big menswear accessory and recently launched Beltology, an online retailer, to cater to men’s waists.

They told the Wall Street Journal that menswear is outpacing womenswear by nearly double, and men’s accessory “mono-brands” like Happy Socks and Havaianas are particularly successful.

“We looked at the numbers, which were just staggering,” Heffernan told the WSJ. “Socks, particularly coloured socks, were up, gloves were up, scarves were up, even ties were up. We thought, surely this is a sleeping giant.”

The couple officially launched Beltology in January, “to do for belts what Swatch did for the wristwatch back in [1983],” Heffernan said.

Beltology’s belts fit practically anyone because they have no holes, stretch up to 25%, and they’re reasonably priced at $US45 to $US65.

The roughly one-inch-wide belts are available in 50 different variations of colours and patterns.

