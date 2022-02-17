Fans have flooded Pot Roast Mom’s comments with messages of condolences since learning her beloved cat died yesterday. @potroastsmom/TikTok

Fans are heartbroken on learning the beloved TikTok famous cat Pot Roast has died.

Her owner, known as Pot Roast’s Mom, shared the news with her 937,000 followers last night.

Pot Roast’s death comes after she was diagnosed with FIV earlier this month.

Fans are heartbroken after learning that the TikTok famous cat Pot Roast died on February 16. The TikToker who goes by Pot Roast’s Mom, and does not use her real name on the internet for privacy reasons, shared the news with her 937,000 followers in a video where she was holding her beloved pet.

“My little bird flew away at 11:47am this morning,” she wrote as a caption over the video. “When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms.”

“In the end it was just her and me,” she continued. “And I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

Pot Roast’s death comes after she was diagnosed with FIV — feline immunodeficiency virus — earlier this month. Pot Roast’s Mom said in a TikTok on February 3 that she had gone to the emergency vet for a blood transfusion and some tests. A few days later she said she had received “mostly bad news” about Pot Roast’s condition, then explained further in a video on February 9 that the diagnosis had come as a shock.

“This blindsided me,” Pot Roast’s mom said in the video. “She tested negative as a kitten, as did all my other cats, as did every cat we fostered.”

The only explanation, she said, was that her previous cat Carrot may have been bitten by a FIV positive cat while roaming outside, then passed it onto Pot Roast, and she had not noticed the wounds.

Pot Roast’s mom said the vet had told her Pot Roast’s FIV had progressed into her bone marrow, so she was no longer making red and white blood cells and did not have long left to live.

In a few subsequent videos, Pot Roast’s Mom said she was giving Pot Roast all her favorite things, including wet food, tuna, and cat yogurts. But on February 16, she said Pot Roast was back in the vet hospital, after a seizure and a second blood transfusion.

She said she didn’t know how much time they had left, and didn’t want to spend it on social media.

“I will know when to let go, the vet and I agree it’s not time yet,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for loving us.”

Pot Roast’s Mom grew a massive following of loyal fans for the strong bond she had with her cat, and her surreal sense of humor. As a self-described recluse, Pot Roast’s Mom’s videos are nearly all filmed inside in her apartment with Pot Roast, where she holds Pot Roast up to her face and answers comments, monologues to the camera with her thoughts, and dresses Pot Roast up in a variety of hats. Her unique style and clear adoration for her pet captured hundreds of thousands of people’s hearts.

Pot Roast’s Mom bought Pot Roast for $20 when she was at Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2014. She lived in a sorority house at the time where pets weren’t allowed, so after a week of hiding Pot Roast in her room, the fraternity brothers next door said they would keep her for a while.

In several videos, Pot Roast’s Mom has explained her cat’s illnesses. She has been diagnosed with feline herpes and stomatitis, which led to Pot Roast losing all her teeth — which Pot Roast’s Mom glued to a canvas.

Fans flooded Pot Roast’s Mom’s comments with well wishes and prayers when they learned of Pot Roast’s FIV diagnosis. When the news came that Pot Roast had died, she received thousands of messages of condolences.

“Rest in peace, Pot Roast will forever be in our hearts,” on fan wrote. Others said they were “sobbing” and “heartbroken” that she was gone.

“Oh Pot Roast,” TikTok’s official account commented. “A kitty deeply loved.”