11 once-beloved regional stores that you can no longer visit

There are many regional stores that were once beloved by locals and special to the communities where they were established.

Sadly, a lot of them have been acquired by national giants or disappeared completely over the decades.

These retailers disappeared for a number of reasons, including the financial crisis and declining foot traffic to malls.

Check out these once-popular regional stores that now can be revisited only in memory.

A number of regional stores that people once loved have disappeared over the years.

Before and during the 2008 financial crisis, a lot of once-successful regional chains, many of which were family-run, started to see their businesses suffer. Many of them eventually collapsed or were merged into national chains.

Their falls could be attributed to a number of factors, including the tanking economy, fierce competition from national giants, and stores’ inability to adapt to customers’ changing needs.

Here’s a list of now-disappeared regional stores that shoppers once loved:

Once a Los Angeles fixture, mid-price department store Mervyn’s boomed in the West. However, the chain struggled to build an identity among competitors like Ross and Kohl’s, and it eventually shuttered its remaining 149 stores in 2008.

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Source: Associated Press, Los Angeles Times

Jacobson’s, a beloved high-end chain that operated in Michigan and neighbouring states for more than a century and a half, struggled as other upscale department stores like Nordstrom expanded to its core markets. The brand closed all its stores by 2011.

Paul Sancya/AP Images

Source: Good Housekeeping, Funding Universe

Offering shoppers bargains and quick delivery, Seaman Furniture was the largest furniture retailer in the Northeast for years. The store was merged into Levitz Furniture in 2000 and eventually liquidated in 2008.

Hank Morgan/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times, The New York Times, Funding Universe

Marsh Supermarkets once had the hearts of Ohioans and Hoosiers. Facing declining revenues and lots of competition, the 88-year-old company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all its stores that same year.

Chuck Robinson/AP Images A Marsh Supermarket in Mooresville, Indiana.

Source: Chicago Tribune, Indianapolis Business Journal

The story of Marshall Field’s is indispensable to the story of Chicago. The chain’s former flagship store on State Street was once the largest in the world. After passing hands among several owners, the chain was acquired by Macy’s and rebranded in 2006.

Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Source: Chicago Tribune

Kaufmann’s was another legendary regional department store that was eventually acquired by Macy’s. After the 2006 merger, many Kaufmann’s stores, including the original flagship store in Pittsburgh, closed. That store remains a landmark.

Keith Srakocic/AP Images For well over a century, the Kaufmann’s clock has been a popular meeting place for Pittsburghers.

Source: Belt magazine, Good Housekeeping

Founded by a Baltimore family, Hecht’s had a strong run in the mid-Atlantic and southern regions. After failing to find its place among national competitors, the chain was purchased by Macy’s in 2005. All its locations were converted into Macy’s stores or closed for good.

Gerald Herbert/AP Images

Source: The Baltimore Sun

The New York family-run chain Waldbaum’s had a rich, 115-year history in the Northeast. A&P purchased the business in 1986. The story of both stores ended when A&P filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters A Waldbaum’s in Long Beach, New York.

Source: The New York Times, Supermarket News

Grand Union was, at one time, among the top grocery stores in the Northeast. It was acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers in 2001. Eleven years later, the chain was sold to Tops Friendly Markets, which converted all the remaining locations.

Toby Talbot/AP Images

Source: The Hartfort Courant, Times Union

Before Whole Foods, Genuardi’s was the go-to place for healthy groceries in the Northeast. The chain was purchased by Safeway and disappeared entirely by 2015 after facing sales declines.

William Thomas Cain/AP Images

Source: Philadelphia Magazine, Philadelphia Business Journal

Started in Boston, Filene’s Basement was located mostly on the East Coast. Its annual “Running of the Brides” sale was once a frenzied event. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2011. Four years later, it relaunched as an online-only business.

Meredith Davenport/Reuters People stormed Filene’s Basement during its annual bridal gown sale.

Source: NBC News, The Washington Post

