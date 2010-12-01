Beloved NHL Coach Robbed At His Own Funeral

Photo: Allen McInnis/Postmedia News

The life of former NHL coach Pat Burns was honored today in Montreal, but during the ceremony a robber broke into his widow’s car and stole Burns’ wallet.The thief also got away with jewelry, an iPod, and 30 jerseys autographed buy former players.



Burns died on November 19 after a bout with cancer. His ashes were placed inside a miniature replica of the Stanley Cup, which he won with New Jersey in 2003.

