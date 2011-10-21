This Guide To How College Kids See The World Will Make You Feel Old

Julie Zeveloff
College kids see the world through a completely different set of eyes than people who are a few years older, and we’re not just talking about beer goggles.To get some perspective on how the class of 2015 sees the world — keep in mind, this group was born in 1993 — we looked to Beloit College’s “mindset list” of cultural touchstones, which is updated yearly.

We combed through this year’s list and pulled out some of the more poignant pointers. But the full list is worth a read on its own.

Want to know what the world looks like to your next batch of interns — or your kids?

Ferris Bueller and Sloane Peterson are old enough to be their parents.

Women have always kissed other women on television.

There have almost always been two women on the Supreme Court.

Latin America has always been a more popular vacation destination than Europe.

The Communist Party has never been the official political party in Russia.

Video games have always had ratings.

Jimmy Carter has always been a smiling elderly man who shows up on TV to promote fair elections and disaster relief.

They have always been able to download music for free.

Electric cars have always hummed along on highways.

Amazon has never just been a river in South America.

They have often broken up with significant others via text message or Facebook.

Nurses have always been in short supply.

Refugees and prisoners have always been housed by the U.S. government at Guantanamo.

Japan has always imported rice.

