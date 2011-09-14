Horses Numbered 9, 1, And 1 Won The First Three New York Races On 9/11 Anniversary

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

10 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, horses donning the numbers 9, 1, and 1 won Belmont Park’s first three races Sunday.The New York racetrack, a staging area for workers and emergency vehicles in the days following the World Trade centre attack, held a special ceremony prior to Sunday’s events.



But that was just a precursor to the day’s improbable tribute.

David Jacobson, the trainer of the day’s first two winners, told the New York Post the odds “were probably about a million to one.”

Unfortunately, for any bettor lucky enough to select the pick three, it paid just $18.60 for a $2 bet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.