Horses Numbered 9, 1, And 1 Won The First Three New York Races On 9/11 Anniversary

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
10 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, horses donning the numbers 9, 1, and 1 won Belmont Park’s first three races Sunday.The New York racetrack, a staging area for workers and emergency vehicles in the days following the World Trade centre attack, held a special ceremony prior to Sunday’s events.
But that was just a precursor to the day’s improbable tribute.
David Jacobson, the trainer of the day’s first two winners, told the New York Post the odds “were probably about a million to one.”
Unfortunately, for any bettor lucky enough to select the pick three, it paid just $18.60 for a $2 bet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.