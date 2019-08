The belly button challenge has taken Weibo — China’s Twitter — by storm. Over 130 million people have tried to reach around their back to touch their belly button within a couple of days.

We tried it in the BI offices — with very mixed results.

Produced by Matthew Stuart

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.