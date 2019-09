Major economic bellwether Procter & Gamble (PG) is falling slightly in pre-market activity after the company reported squishy earnings.



EPS of $.83 beat by a couple of pennies, but revenue of $19.2 billion was well below estimates of $19.5 billion.

The overall market remains up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.