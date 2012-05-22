Rowdy French Soccer Fans Threw Flares On The Field During A Game

Rowdy soccer fans almost caused the cancellation of the last match of the French season when they started throwing rolls of toilet paper, tennis balls and tomatoes onto the field.



With just one game left until the team was relegated to a lower division, Auxerre fans started a riot. The team Auxerre was facing, Montpellier, needed just a draw to clinch the league championship, but the game almost stopped because of trash on the field.

The game was halted for 15 minutes as players cleared the garbage off the pitch, and needed to be stopped a second time when the fans upgraded to flares. Montpellier would eventually win the match 2-1.

The chaos begins at the 1:12 mark, and again at 1:51.

