Belle Gibson's health food app pulled as backlash against her cancer claims grow

Melbourne natural healing advocate and social media entrepreneur Belle Gibson has had her top-rating food app removed from Apple’s iTunes stores in Australia and the US amid growing concern about her claims of having cancer.

Her cookbook was removed from bookstores by Penguin on Monday after she failed to respond to them about the growing allegations about her claims of using diet to treat her cancers. The looming US launch of the book has now been abandoned too.

Fairfax Media says it’s unclear whether it was Apple or Gibson decided to pull the app, but Apple is still promoting it as part of its upcoming smartwatch release. Android users can still download the app via the Google Play store.

Concerns about Gibson’s story began to emerge 10 days ago after Fairfax Media revealed that despite claims of donating a percentage of her earnings to charity, the charities mentioned had not received any money. The Whole Pantry blamed cash flow problems and described Gibson as its “former managing director”.

But a few days later, The Australian raised doubts about her claims of terminal illness, including a brain tumour she said she survived for five years without treatment.

The Melbourne mother also said she had multiple cancers last year, but since a range of doubts about her story emerged, including questions over her age – Gibson said she was 26, but company records revealed she was 23 – the details have been deleted from The Whole Pantry’s Facebook page, which has also been removed, and Instagram account.

Gibson promised a full explanation this week, but has not yet provided it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.